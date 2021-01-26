MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Almost half of Uruguay's citizens have no intention to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to findings of a poll conducted by Usina de Percepcion Ciudadana, an initiative of the UN Development Programme in Uruguay.

Asked "Are you going to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when the vaccine becomes available?," 56 percent of respondents replied yes and 44 said no, as reported by Uruguayan newspaper La Diaria.

Most inclined to vaccination were respondents aged 60 and older ” 63 percent of them said they would get the shot when it becomes available.

Least inclined were age groups from 30-44 and from 45-59, where 54 percent and 50 percent of respondents, respectively, stated plans to get vaccinated.

People with higher income are also more inclined to get vaccinated than others ” 66 percent of such respondents confirmed having vaccination plans.

The poll was conducted among 400 people aged 18 and older via automated questionnaires on WhatsApp.

Uruguay has contracts on vaccine supplies with Pfizer and China's Sinovac. The first batch, containing 200,000 doses, is expected to arrive in March.