Almost Half Of World's Countries Reported No New COVID-19 Cases In Past 28 Days - WHO

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Almost Half of World's Countries Reported No New COVID-19 Cases in Past 28 Days - WHO

Just over half of the world's 234 countries and territories reported new COVID-19 infections from June 26-July 23, the World Health Organization said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Just over half of the world's 234 countries and territories reported new COVID-19 infections from June 26-July 23, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"During this 28-day period, 52% (122 of 234) of countries and territories reported at least one case - a proportion that has been declining since mid-2022," the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.

During the reported 28-day period, over 868,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 3,700 deaths were reported globally, the WHO said.

"While five WHO regions have reported decreases in the number of both cases and deaths, the Western Pacific Region has reported an increase in the number of both cases and deaths," the update read.

As of July 23, over 768 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 6.9 million deaths have been reported worldwide.

