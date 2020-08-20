Almost half of US doctors participating in a global survey across more than 30 countries have expressed concerns that their patients will not take any novel coronavirus vaccine because they do not trust it, the Sermo social media network for physicians revealed in a new poll on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Almost half of US doctors participating in a global survey across more than 30 countries have expressed concerns that their patients will not take any novel coronavirus vaccine because they do not trust it, the Sermo social media network for physicians revealed in a new poll on Thursday.

"A global survey of nearly 2,000 physicians across 31 countries conducted from August 8-11 reveals nearly half of physicians surveyed see significant barriers to COVID-19 vaccine adoption, both for themselves and for their adult patients," Sermo said in a press release on the results of the poll.

In the United States, 48 percent of physicians surveyed said their patients did not believe the novel coronavirus was a serious concern for them, the poll found.

In addition, "87 percent of US doctors believe concern over vaccine safety and potential side-effects will be a significant barrier to some of their adult patients receiving vaccination; 61 percent think that some of their patients will have concerns about the efficacy of a vaccine and believe it may not to be worth the hassle," the release said.

Some 48 percent of US doctors said some of their patients believed that they would not get infected and/or the symptoms will not be too bad if they did, the poll also found.