Almost Million Chickens To Be Culled In Japan In Single Day - Agriculture Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Around 930,000 chickens will be culled on Monday in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki due to the outbreak of bird flu, the Agriculture Ministry said.

Authorities have recently found a great number of dead chickens in the prefecture.

The further genetic analysis has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. It has become the 56th case in the country since fall.

In 2022, 9.98 million were culled, which is a new high for Japan, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, citing the Agriculture Ministry. The previous record was set in 2020, with 9.87 birds being culled in that year.

