PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) There is almost zero progress in the negotiations in the Normandy format so far, there is nothing to brag about, Russia hopes for more constructive negotiations in Berlin, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday, commenting on the results of the meeting in Paris.

"Come to Berlin, maybe we will be more constructive in the Normandy format and we will have something to answer. Because today there is nothing to brag about: no matter how much we would like us to move forward, but the progress is virtually zero so far," he told journalists.