Almost One In Two Brits May Quit Job If Forced Back Into Office - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Almost One in Two Brits May Quit Job If Forced Back Into Office - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Nearly a half of Britons polled say they will consider quitting their job if their employers try to force them to go back into the office, a study conducted by the UK apartment sharing website SpareRoom has found.

The UK may ease social restrictions on June 21 after British health minister Matt Hancock said the coronavirus outbreak seems to be under control.

However, 46% of 2,000 people sampled said they did not look forward to working in the office. Of those employed, 81% said they wanted to work from home at least partially, while 28% would prefer telecommuting.

More Stories From World

