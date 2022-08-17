Almost One Tonne of Cocaine Seized in Mexico on Border With Guatemala - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Mexican soldiers found three pickup trucks with more than a tonne (2,200 Pounds) of cocaine and precursors on the border with Guatemala in the southeastern state of Chiapas, Mexican media reported on Tuesday.

The personnel seized 899 packages of cocaine weighing 926 kilograms and 120 kilograms of a chemical precursor, Mexican newspaper Milenio said.

The pickup trucks were moving at a high speed, so an army patrol was sent after them, the newspaper said, adding that after a few miles, the drivers abandoned their cars and fled.

The vehicles and drugs were transferred to the border city of Tapachula, and a criminal case was initiated.