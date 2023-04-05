Close
Almost Quarter Of UK Teachers Skipping Meals To Survive Crisis - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) In total, 23% of teachers and 26% of support staff working in UK educational institutions are skipping meals to survive the cost-of-living crisis in the country, a poll by the National Education Union (NEU) showed on Wednesday.

Moreover, 85% of teachers and 81% of support staff are reducing home heating to save money on energy. One in five respondents, that is 18% of teachers and 21% of support staff, have taken on a second job to earn money for living.

A considerable number of interviewees do not see their future in education anymore, with 16% of teachers planning to resign within two years and 41% intending to leave the profession in next five years, the survey showed.

As for support staff employees, 23% announced their plans to leave educational sphere by 2025 and 48% seek to resign by 2028.

The poll was conducted among almost 18,000 UK teachers and support staff, who are members of the NEU. The respondents were asked about their plans for the future and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on their lives.

The survey comes amid a series of strikes across the country over the past months. UK citizens have been expressing their dissatisfaction with salaries and the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation in the country. Teachers, doctors, employees of railroad companies, post offices and airports, among others, have been taking part in mass demonstrations.

