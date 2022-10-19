MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Thirty-one percent of Russians believe that the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is too actively involved in the affairs of the state, and is better for the church to pay more attention to spiritual and moral issues, rather than to public and state ones, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Wednesday.

Another 30% believe that the ROC builds relations with the government exactly as it should - expresses its position when it is really necessary, and does not interfere in issues that do not concern it, the poll said, adding that 12% of respondents are sure that the church does not have enough influence on public life.

According to the poll, 33% of respondents believe that the church should deal only with religious problems, without interfering in the life of society, 45% say that the church should influence the moral and spiritual life of the society, but not interfere in politics and state affairs.

Only 13% of respondents think that the ROC should actively participate in solving social and state problems.

Nine percent of respondents are sure that the church has a strong influence on the life of Russian society, while another 25% think that the church slightly affects the citizens' life and 48% believe that the ROC has practically no influence on public life.

In addition, the poll showed that 5% of respondents would make church services free, another 4% would order the church not to participate in politics, education, or science, and the same number of respondents would ban church officials from owning luxury items. Twenty-two percent of respondents would not change anything.

The survey was conducted on August 11, 2022, among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over.