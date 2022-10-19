UrduPoint.com

Almost Third Of Russians Say Church Too Actively Involved In Country's Affairs - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Almost Third of Russians Say Church Too Actively Involved in Country's Affairs - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Thirty-one percent of Russians believe that the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is too actively involved in the affairs of the state, and is better for the church to pay more attention to spiritual and moral issues, rather than to public and state ones, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Wednesday.

Another 30% believe that the ROC builds relations with the government exactly as it should - expresses its position when it is really necessary, and does not interfere in issues that do not concern it, the poll said, adding that 12% of respondents are sure that the church does not have enough influence on public life.

According to the poll, 33% of respondents believe that the church should deal only with religious problems, without interfering in the life of society, 45% say that the church should influence the moral and spiritual life of the society, but not interfere in politics and state affairs.

Only 13% of respondents think that the ROC should actively participate in solving social and state problems.

Nine percent of respondents are sure that the church has a strong influence on the life of Russian society, while another 25% think that the church slightly affects the citizens' life and 48% believe that the ROC has practically no influence on public life.

In addition, the poll showed that 5% of respondents would make church services free, another 4% would order the church not to participate in politics, education, or science, and the same number of respondents would ban church officials from owning luxury items. Twenty-two percent of respondents would not change anything.

The survey was conducted on August 11, 2022, among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over.

Related Topics

Education Russia Same August Moral Church From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

2 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.