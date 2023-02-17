Almost Two-Thirds of Germans Oppose Fighter Jets Delivery to Ukraine - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Almost two-thirds of Germans (64%) do not support a possible supply of military aircraft to Ukraine, while only 23% are in favor, according to a poll conducted by German political research company Infratest dimap, released on Thursday by public broadcaster ARD.

The survey showed that 13% of the respondents found it difficult to answer the question.

The issue caused biggest disagreement among the voters of the Alternative for Germany right-wing party (86%) and The Left socialist party (81%).

The survey was conducted among 1,216 people from February 14-15.

The margin of error is from 2%-3%.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said Kiev would receive Western fighter jets at a later stage of the conflict and after current military needs are sorted out.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said it was only a "matter of time" before the United States provides Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but Washington has been reluctant to provide Kiev with aircraft, instead focusing on providing other types of military support.