MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Almost two-thirds of Germans (64%) oppose the supply of German fighter jets to Ukraine, a survey conducted by the Infratest dimap institute for German broadcaster ARD showed on Thursday.

About 28% of Germans said they support the delivery of military aircraft to Ukraine, and another 8% said they were undecided.

The biggest split on the issue was observed among the supporters of Germany's green party, the Greens, - 43% of respondents supported the delivery of aircraft, and 48% opposed it. Other parties in the German parliament have the backing of over 50% of their supporters on the issue, the survey showed. At the same time, up to 90% of supporters of the Alternative for Germany right-wing populist political party support the supply of aircraft to Ukraine.

As for the military support to Ukraine in general, 43% of respondents consider it adequate, 37% think it has gone too far, and 14% said it was insufficient. Moreover, over 50% of residents of the former German Democratic Republic said Berlin's military aid to Ukraine had gone too far.

About 55% of those surveyed said not enough diplomatic efforts had been made to end the Ukraine conflict, 30% said that the current efforts were sufficient, and 6% said the measures were excessive.

Moreover, 42% of Germans believe the sanctions against Russia are insufficient, 29% consider them adequate, and 20% believe the sanctions policy has gone too far.

Four out of five German citizens were dissatisfied with the country's government, the survey showed. Only 20% of Germans were very satisfied or satisfied with the work of the government, while 79% were less or not at all satisfied with the incumbent government.

For the government coalition consisting of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Green Party, and the Free Democratic Party, it was the lowest approval rating since it started working in December 2021. The previous lowest was 27% in April 2023.

The survey was held from May 30-31 among 1,302 Germans with the right to vote.