Almost Two-Thirds Of US Citizens Over 65 Now Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Almost Two-Thirds of US Citizens Over 65 Now Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - White House

Sixty-five percent of all Americans over the age of 65 have already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told a press conference on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Sixty-five percent of all Americans over the age of 65 have already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told a press conference on Friday.

"On Inauguration Day [January 20], only 8 percent of Americans over age 65 were vaccinated. Today, that number is nearly 65 percent," Zients said. "That number is important because 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been (aged) 65 or over."

Zients said an average of 2.2 million people were receiving coronavirus vaccinatinos per day across the United States.

"By the end of May, we expect to have enough vaccine shots available for all adults in this country. ... We will continue to prioritize getting all Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible," he said.

More than 64 million people in the United States had received at least one dose of the vaccine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told the briefing. The pandemic continues to generate 50,000 to 55,000 new cases per day with an average of 1,500 virus-related deaths per day, she said.

