Almost Whole Europe Switches To Winter Time, One Hour Back

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

Almost Whole Europe Switches to Winter Time, One Hour Back

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) All European countries, with the exception of Russia and Belarus, turn the clock back one hour on Sunday night to switch to winter time, the Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications informed.

Time in all European states is switched simultaneously at 4 a.m. on Sunday, as it is important, for example, for international rail and air transportation.

The switch always takes place on the same days, the last Sundays of March and October. An early Sunday morning was chosen as the least inconvenient, since traffic is the lowest at this time.

Finland was the last country in Europe to introduce daylight saving time, doing so in 1981. Other Nordic countries introduced this rule a year earlier.

Currently, Finland's initiative to end the time switch is being implemented by the European Union. In spring this year, the European Parliament voted for the Finnish proposal, which should enter into force in 2021.

