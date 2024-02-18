Alonso Refuses To Celebrate As Leverkusen Match Unbeaten Record
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso refused to get carried away after his team equalled the longest unbeaten run for a Bundesliga team with a 2-1 win at Heidenheim on Saturday.
Leverkusen won for the 18th time in 22 league matches to go eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, making it 32 games without defeat in all competitions this season.
That drew them level with the all-time record set by Hansi Flick's Bayern across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
"I'm not going to celebrate the 500-day mark," said Alonso, who took charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 with the club in the relegation zone.
"I'm satisfied with the game, with the performance and the result.
"We're in a good phase. We'll keep going and focus on one game after the next."
"Overall the performance was good. I'm really happy, but we have to keep going."
No team has ever gone through a German top-flight season unbeaten.
There are 12 matches remaining this campaign.
Since Alonso's appointment, his side have taken 100 points from 47 Bundesliga matches, a points-per-game ratio bettered only by Bayern teams coached by Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Flick.
Midfielder Granit Xhaka said "statistics don't lie" after the win at Heidenheim kept them on course for history.
"The team is in full swing. We showed again how dominant we can be," former Arsenal midfielder Xhaka told reporters.
Leverkusen, who thrashed Bayern 3-0 a week ago, have never won the title despite finishing runners-up five times. Bayern could cut the gap back to five points with victory at Bochum on Sunday.
Alonso's Leverkusen have dropped just eight of a possible 66 points this season.
Their 58 points is the third best in league history at this stage, behind only Guardiola's Bayern sides from 2013-14, who had 62 points, and 2015-16, with 59 points.
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated26 minutes ago
-
Lifesaving medical care collapsing under Israeli assault in Gaza: WHO1 hour ago
-
'Superstar' Jaiswal's ton puts India in charge of England Test2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka eke out narrow four-run victory over Afghans2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors2 hours ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'7 hours ago
-
Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz7 hours ago
-
Beijing's top diplomat says China will be a 'force for stability'7 hours ago
-
UK and China agree to deepen cooperation as ministers meet7 hours ago
-
China's imports of finished vehicles down 9 pct in 20237 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard8 hours ago