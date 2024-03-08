Open Menu

Alonso Shines Under Saudi Lights In Second Practice

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Alonso shines under Saudi lights in second practice

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Fernando Alonso topped the times for Aston Martin on Thursday evening ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen in a busy floodlit second practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion clocked a best lap in one minute and 28.827sec to finish two-tenths and three-tenths respectively ahead of the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers.

Defending three-time champion Verstappen was fastest for spells in the session, but had no answer to Alonso's best lap in a wind-affected session.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin and Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was eighth for Mercedes ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

After a 10-minute delay for repairs to loose drain covers in the pitlane, the session made a late start in cooling conditions after a hot day at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

McLaren led the way with Piastri ahead of Lando Norris (12th) as the lights went green.

Verstappen, winner of last week's season-opener in Bahrain, was soon on top, but Red Bull team-mate Perez responded to take the initiative before the much-improved Alonso leapt to the top for Aston Martin in 1:29.846.

After 12 minutes of action, Logan Sargeant had to move swiftly to avoid Hamilton, who was running slowly in the middle of the track, and Sainz. The stewards noted the incident.

Hamilton said he was avoiding Sainz and did not know another driver, on a fast lap, was behind him.

The stewards chose to investigate after the session.

At this stage, most cars were running on mediums as Verstappen returned to outpace Alonso in 1:29.543, by 0.017.

It was clear that Red Bull were not enjoying a luxurious advantage and Alonso responded, surging to the top again by seven-tenths in 1:28.127 on soft tyres.

Verstappen and Leclerc improved their times, but only to second and third respectively, three-tenths adrift.

Further examples of drivers lapping slowly and endangering others saw both Russell and then Alonso cursing.

"A mess, it's so dangerous," said the Spaniard before Russell took second spot behind him, two-tenths behind.

With 15 minutes remaining, most chose to switch to race simulation runs with more fuel and hard compound tyres.

Many teams brought upgrades with them. Ferrari taking their 2023 rear wing in a bid to capitalise on their straight-line speed at the second-fastest circuit on the Calendar.

Verstappen had shut out the noise surrounding his Red Bull team and boss Christian Horner to clock the fastest lap in opening practice earlier.

The latest twist in the Horner saga came ahead of FP1 when his accuser was suspended on full pay by Red Bull. Horner was cleared last week of any inappropriate behaviour levelled at him by the female colleague after an internal investigation.

str/nr/dj

Related Topics

World Jeddah Driver Saudi Mercedes Hamilton George Alpine Logan Pierre Bahrain Oscar National University Christian Ferrari Best Top Aston Martin Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

1 hour ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

1 hour ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

1 hour ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

1 hour ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

1 hour ago
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

1 hour ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

1 hour ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

1 hour ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

1 hour ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefir ..

Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From World