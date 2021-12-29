Alpago Group’s jewellery brand Milad launches its international flagship Turkish diamond boutique in Dubai Mall

Milad Excellence showcases an exclusive glimpse of the most sought-after collection of Turkish diamond and gold jewellery, owing to the Ottoman’s 500-year grand heritage of fine jewellery artistry and design

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) Milad, a subsidiary of Dubai-based Alpago Group—specialising in the ultra-high-end segment in the Middle East and Europe—has launched its international flagship boutique in the Dubai Mall, offering a line-up of elegantly crafted Turkish diamond jewellery pieces and collections.

The opening ceremony of Milad Excellence was hosted by Alpago’s Group CEO Syed Azeem Mehroz, and attended by Group Executives Murat Ayyildiz, Ridvan Ayyildiz and Romel Ayyildiz.

As part of the Milad’s new identity and boutique concept, Milad Excellence showcases an exclusive glimpse of the most sought-after collection of Turkish diamond and gold jewellery, owing to the Ottoman’s 500-year grand heritage of fine jewellery artistry and design.

Romel Ayyildiz, Alpago Groups’ Group Chairman, said: “We are delighted to introduce our exceptional Turkish diamond and jewellery brand Milad Excellence in The Dubai Mall. This marks an important milestone for Alpago Group and Milad, leveraging the strength of our legacy in setting a new benchmark of luxury. To achieve the perfection and elegance in our diamond collections, we continue to innovate and build experiences within our stores and brand portfolio.

”

Milad firmly believes in the business potential of the UAE as well as the wider GCC region, and it plans to add to its portfolio of stores in the region in the coming years.

According to the World Gold Council's data, demand for gold jewellery in the UAE rose 116 per cent from 3.8 tonnes in Q3 2020 to 8.2 tonnes in Q3 2021, backed by the vibrant tourist arrivals in the country.

The demand for gold bars and coins also rose substantially in the last quarter, climbing 35 per cent to from 1.4 tonnes in Q3 2020 to 1.9 tonnes in Q3 2021.

From a quaint ring encrusted with glittering diamonds to an intricately designed diamond necklace with precious Ruby stones, Milad Excellence's diamond collection is designed to evoke a splendour of exceptional sophistication and authenticity.

“Creativity, craftsmanship and quality lie at the heart of Milad Excellence. All its diamonds emerge from the dedicated efforts and creative aspirations of its goldsmiths and artisans, who are masters in enhancing the beauty quotient of the gemstones with their delicate touch,” said Ayyildiz.