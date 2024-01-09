Alperen Sengun, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Houston Rockets' Turkish center Alperen Sengun and New York Knicks' US guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2023-24 season.

During the week, Sengun has performed with 24.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game, 4.5 assists per game, while Brunson has played with 27.3 points per game, 9.

3 rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game.

Sengun's Rockets recorded 3 wins and 1 loss, while Brunson's Knicks won all 4 of their games in Week 11.

This marked Brunson's second Players of the Week honor of the season, while Sengun enjoys his maiden honor.

Alperen Sengun placed 7th in the frontcourt of the Western Conference, while Jalen Brunson is at the 6th in the guards of the Eastern Conference at NBA All-Star fan voting.