Alperen Sengun Makes History As 2nd Turkish Player To Become An NBA All-Star
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
Drafted as the 16th pick in 2021 from Türkiye, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season, emerging as one of the Rockets’ standout players.
The Rockets currently hold second place in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 14 losses, thanks in large part to Sengun’s contributions.
His selection marks a historic milestone as he becomes only the second Turkish player in NBA history to earn an All-Star spot, following Mehmet Okur in 2007.
Sengun was named among the Western Conference reserves, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Anthony Davis and James Harden. The Eastern Conference reserves feature Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam, among others.
- NBA All-Star 2025
The NBA All-Star Game, set for Feb. 16, will bring together 24 of the league’s top talents, including 10 starters announced last week and 14 reserves selected by NBA head coaches.
Each conference’s reserves include two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.
For the Western Conference, Sengun joins fellow first-time All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Williams, alongside seasoned veterans like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who were named starters.
In the Eastern Conference, rising stars such as Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley make their debuts alongside established Names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.
- Eastern Conference starters
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Eastern Conference reserves
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- Western Conference starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Western Conference reserves
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
James Harden, LA Clippers
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Recent Stories
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut
DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From World
-
China says two citizens among US plane crash victims5 minutes ago
-
Investigators recover plane black boxes from Washington air collision5 minutes ago
-
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'5 minutes ago
-
MAHA Moms: Why RFK Jr's health agenda resonates with Americans5 minutes ago
-
Alperen Sengun makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star5 minutes ago
-
Black boxes from crashed plane near US capital recovered: Report5 minutes ago
-
Two Chinese citizens killed in traffic accident in Australia: Consulate General15 minutes ago
-
Road accident kills one, injures three in E. Afghanistan15 minutes ago
-
Australia's southeastern goldfields nominated for World Heritage List15 minutes ago
-
Hail region Governor launches Hail Toyota International Rally25 minutes ago
-
Germany's conservatives to seek far right support on immigration25 minutes ago
-
Across China: From motorcycles to C919 jets -- China's travel rush evolution25 minutes ago