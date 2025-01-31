Alperen Sengun makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.

Drafted as the 16th pick in 2021 from Türkiye, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season, emerging as one of the Rockets’ standout players.

The Rockets currently hold second place in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 14 losses, thanks in large part to Sengun’s contributions.

His selection marks a historic milestone as he becomes only the second Turkish player in NBA history to earn an All-Star spot, following Mehmet Okur in 2007.

Sengun was named among the Western Conference reserves, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Anthony Davis and James Harden. The Eastern Conference reserves feature Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam, among others.

- NBA All-Star 2025

The NBA All-Star Game, set for Feb. 16, will bring together 24 of the league’s top talents, including 10 starters announced last week and 14 reserves selected by NBA head coaches.

Each conference’s reserves include two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.

For the Western Conference, Sengun joins fellow first-time All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Williams, alongside seasoned veterans like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who were named starters.

In the Eastern Conference, rising stars such as Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley make their debuts alongside established Names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

- Eastern Conference starters

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

- Eastern Conference reserves

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

- Western Conference starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

- Western Conference reserves

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden, LA Clippers

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs