Alpha Rocket of US Company Firefly Aerospace Explodes 2.5 Minutes After Launch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Alpha rocket of the US company of Firefly Aerospace has exploded 2.5 minutes after the launch.

The rocket was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 02:59 GMT.

This was the first test flight of the Alpha rocket designed for launching small satellites.

"Alpha experienced an anomaly during first stage ascent that resulted in the loss of the vehicle," the company wrote on its Twitter page.

Causes of the incident remain unknown. The company vowed to provide more details after gathering more information.