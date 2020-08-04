UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alphabet Issues Sustainability Bonds To Support Environmental, Social Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Alphabet issues sustainability bonds to support environmental, social initiatives

Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, announced Monday that it has issued sustainability bonds worth 5.75 billion U.S. dollars, as part of a 10-billion-dollar debt offering

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, announced Monday that it has issued sustainability bonds worth 5.75 billion U.S. Dollars, as part of a 10-billion-dollar debt offering.

It is "the largest sustainability or green bond by any company in history," Alphabet's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a statement.

"Although a number of companies have issued green bonds (directed solely to environmental uses), sustainability bonds differ in that their proceeds support investment in both environmental and social initiatives," according to the statement.

"We're encouraged that there was such strong demand for these bonds from investors -- they were significantly oversubscribed," it added.

According to Porat, eligible projects for use of the proceeds are within eight areas -- which build on investments the company has previously made and will not be allocated to any Google.org activities -- namely energy efficiency, clean energy, green buildings, clean transportation, circular economy and design, affordable housing, commitment to racial equity, and support for small business and COVID-19 response.

Alphabet will report back annually on which projects have been funded from the bonds' proceeds and their expected impact to ensure transparency and alignment with its sustainability bond framework, the statement added.

Related Topics

Google Business Company From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Amongst Deserving ..

3 minutes ago

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

17 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.