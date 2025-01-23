Open Menu

Alswaha Highlights Saudi Role In Promoting Comprehensive, Innovative, Impactful AI

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Alswaha emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) as a vital factor equivalent to oxygen, water, and food, stressing the need to develop a comprehensive and innovative governance framework for technology to avoid negative impacts on economies and societies.

The minister’s remarks came during his participation in a panel discussion titled “State of Play: AI Governance” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He indicated that the absence of AI in economies is equivalent to depriving individuals of life's essentials, describing it as a “general-purpose technology” that is a cornerstone for economic and social progress.

“The lack of international AI governance exposes the world to the risk of division between a benefiting elite and the rest of the deprived global population, leading to a technological and ethical gap that threatens sustainability,” Eng. Alswaha said.

He highlighted the Kingdom's commitment, under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to bridging the gap in computing, data, and algorithms by investing its resources, energy, and international partnerships.

Moreover, he emphasized the Kingdom's efforts in the field of computing through the development of efficient data centers in partnership with major global companies.

In the field of data, the minister indicated that the Kingdom holds a leading position as the heart of the Arab and Islamic world, benefiting from its rich heritage and unique resources.

As for the algorithms field, Eng. Alswaha emphasized the importance of developing secure and unbiased systems that affect the reliability of modern technologies.

The minister concluded his speech by reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to working with countries and institutions with shared objectives to develop innovative and sustainable AI solutions that meet humanity's needs while ensuring the equitable distribution of technological benefits for all.

