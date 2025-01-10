Open Menu

Altadena Residents Return Home To Survey 'apocalypse' After Fire

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Altadena residents return home to survey 'apocalypse' after fire

Altadena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A blackened swimming pool and a chimney were all that remained when Oren Waters returned home Thursday to assess what remained of his home of 50 years on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

"This looks like the apocalypse, to be honest with you, it just doesn't feel like the normal things that happen in your life," the 74-year-old singer, whose voice appears in Michael Jackson's album "Thriller," told AFP.

"It's unimaginable," he said through a protective mask, as a few embers burned on the ground.

Waters returned to where his house once stood after the fierce winds that have been spreading fires across the Los Angeles area since Tuesday calmed.

The blazes remained totally uncontained on Thursday, and the mountain overlooking Altadena, a suburban community of 42,000 people, was still in flames.

The blaze dubbed the "Eaton Fire" has killed several people in the Altadena area.

One man was found dead in front of his house with a hose in his hand.

Waters said he also tried to fight the fire with a hose and buckets of water, working desperately to salvage items from his house until the last possible minute on Tuesday evening, as "fireballs" soared overhead.

He said he didn't know the man who died, but can understand the urge to fight back, despite the risks.

"When you have the fighting spirit in you, you don't think about what you can't do, you think about what you need to do, what you can do," Waters said.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Water Died Los Angeles Man Jackson All From

Recent Stories

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

19 minutes ago
 ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

32 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

1 hour ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

2 hours ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

2 hours ago
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

3 hours ago
 Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

3 hours ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World