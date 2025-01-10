Altadena residents return home to survey 'apocalypse' after fire

Altadena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A blackened swimming pool and a chimney were all that remained when Oren Waters returned home Thursday to assess what remained of his home of 50 years on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

"This looks like the apocalypse, to be honest with you, it just doesn't feel like the normal things that happen in your life," the 74-year-old singer, whose voice appears in Michael Jackson's album "Thriller," told AFP.

"It's unimaginable," he said through a protective mask, as a few embers burned on the ground.

Waters returned to where his house once stood after the fierce winds that have been spreading fires across the Los Angeles area since Tuesday calmed.

The blazes remained totally uncontained on Thursday, and the mountain overlooking Altadena, a suburban community of 42,000 people, was still in flames.

The blaze dubbed the "Eaton Fire" has killed several people in the Altadena area.

One man was found dead in front of his house with a hose in his hand.

Waters said he also tried to fight the fire with a hose and buckets of water, working desperately to salvage items from his house until the last possible minute on Tuesday evening, as "fireballs" soared overhead.

He said he didn't know the man who died, but can understand the urge to fight back, despite the risks.

"When you have the fighting spirit in you, you don't think about what you can't do, you think about what you need to do, what you can do," Waters said.