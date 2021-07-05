Alternate Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Baltic States From Monday-Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Greece's Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, announced on Monday his upcoming visits to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia from July 5 to July 8.

"I'm going to the Baltic states today. First stop is Estonia. Latvia and Lithuania follow next. In Vilnius I will represent Greece at the 4th Ukraine Reform Conference," Varvitsiotis tweeted.

As specified in a press release of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Varvitsiotis' visit will start in Estonia's capital of Tallinn on July 5 where he will meet with Estonian Undersecretary for European Affairs Mart Volmer.

The Greek diplomat will then go to Latvia's capital of Riga on July 6. He will meet with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and the Latvian foreign ministry's Parliamentary Secretary, Zanda Kalniņa-Lukasevica.

On July 7, Varvitsiotis is scheduled to arrive in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, to represent Greece at the 4th Ukraine Reform Conference. On the sidelines of the forum, he will meet with Swiss Vice President and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis.

In Vilnius, Varvitsiotis will also hold talks with Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs Arnoldas Pranckevicius, Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite and Interior Vice-Minister Arnoldas Abramavicius.

The officials are announced to discuss the management of the EU resources of the Recovery Fund as well as the coordination among their countries in addressing the pandemic. Other key topics on the agenda will include migration and the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Eastern Europe.