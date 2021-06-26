UrduPoint.com
Alternative For Germany's Co-chair Would Like EU-Russia Summit To Be Held

Alternative for Germany's Co-chair Would Like EU-Russia Summit to Be Held

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Tino Chrupalla told Sputnik that he would like a new EU-Russia top-level summit to be held despite the opposition of some EU member states.

"Of course, I would like the EU[-Russia] summit to be held, such summits took place in the past," Chrupalla said.

He expressed hope that the European Union would resume dialogue with Russia.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported from cited diplomatic sources that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron, wanted the European Union to consider inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit of European leaders.

During a Thursday meeting, EU leaders failed to reach a consensus on the matter, with over a dozen of countries opposing the initiative.

The EU-Russia summits had been regularly held before 2014, but the eruption of the conflict in Ukraine resulted in the deterioration of the relations between Moscow and Brussels, and the top-level meetings were not conducted anymore.

