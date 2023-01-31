UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Alternative Haitian Prime Minister Benoit Elected by Opposition Gov't Resigns

Steven Benoit who was elected by the Haitian opposition government as its prime minister decided to resign on Tuesday and invited internationally recognized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to follow suit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Steven Benoit who was elected by the Haitian opposition government as its prime minister decided to resign on Tuesday and invited internationally recognized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to follow suit.

"Moving from words to action, I have submitted my resignation to the National Transitional Council (CNT) to facilitate future negotiations," Benoit tweeted, as quoted by the Haiti24 newspaper.

In his resignation letter, the prime minister of the opposition government noted that January 30 was the first anniversary of his election and urged Henry to follow his example to lead the country out of the crisis, the media outlet reported.

Haiti has long been mired in a socio-political crisis which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021. Moise chose Henry to succeed then-acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph in his role, but did not manage to ratify his appointment before his death. Nevertheless, Henry was sworn in as the country's prime minister on July 20, 2021, but his appointment caused discontent among various opposition forces questioning Henry's legitimacy.

As a result of the political divide in Haiti's government and society, two cabinets have emerged in the country � one led by Henry and a government established by the CNT, which consists of members of Haiti's opposition parties and civil society organizations. The CNT has appointed Haitian politician Fritz Jean as the provisional president of its government and Benoit as its prime minister.

Amid the political crisis, the country's already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom and control some parts of the country, including fuel terminals.

