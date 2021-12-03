'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon - Documents

An unpublished compilation of all findings of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, dubbed the "Alternative Mueller Report," has been found in Justice Department files and could be released soon, a letter submitted to a US federal court said

The investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was opened by the FBI in July 2016, ahead of the presidential election in November 2016. In May 2017, Trump dismissed FBI Director James Comey, under whose leadership the probe was initiated, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation. Mueller released a report on his findings in April 2019. The investigation did not find evidence of the alleged collusion, which was repeatedly denied by both Trump and Russia.

In his book "Where the Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation," published last year, Mueller deputy Andrew Weissman mentioned that there is also "an internal report memorializing everything" their team found. The New York Times filed a lawsuit in July to request these records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

"This is a FOIA action in which Plaintiff seeks release of an internal record created by the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller ('SCO') referenced in former SCO prosecutor Andrew Weissman's book Where the Law Ends: Inside the Muller Investigation.

Since Plaintiff filed its complaint, Defendant has located and begun processing this record and intends to release all non-exempt portions to Plaintiff once processing is complete," Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Jude wrote in the letter, dated December 2.

The "Primary processing of the record" will be complete by the end of January 2022, according to the document.

"In light of this progress, the parties jointly request that the December 10th initial conference be adjourned sine die and propose that they submit a joint status letter to the Court by February 14, 2022, proposing next steps in this case. Additionally, because no discovery is anticipated in this FOIA case, the parties respectfully request that they be relieved of the obligation to file a proposed case management plan for this case," it added.

While Trump has characterized the Mueller probe as a political witch hunt to reverse the result of the 2016 election, Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public opinion away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.