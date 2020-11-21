UrduPoint.com
Alternative To Trilateral Agreement On Karabakh Is War - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is War - Putin

Those trying to slow down the implementation of the trilateral agreement between Moscow, Yerevan and Baku on Karabakh must understand that the alternative to this document is war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Those trying to slow down the implementation of the trilateral agreement between Moscow, Yerevan and Baku on Karabakh must understand that the alternative to this document is war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It sounded quite unexpectedly for me, what you just said now about the trend to slow down the implementation of the trilateral statement of the presidents of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. People who are trying to do this should understand that there can be only one alternative � war," Putin said, addressing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.

"And if, God forbid, this happens, then the blood of the victims will be on their hands. Those who are trying to torpedo this agreement. Everyone should understand and be aware of this," Putin added.

