UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Although Israel's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Plateaued, Remains Among World's Worst- Netanyahu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Although Israel's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Plateaued, Remains Among World's Worst- Netanyahu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet of ministers on Monday that the coronavirus case fatality rate in Israel had recently plateaued but remained among the highest in the world.

"The level of morbidity in Israel is among the highest in the world. This is the bad news. The good news is that over the past approximately two weeks, we have been on a plateau," Netanyahu said, according to a transcript on the government website.

The prime minister went on to set out tasks that must be tackled immediately, as schools are preparing to open for the new school year.

"...In September, we are due to start the school year. These things join together in the major task of lowering the morbidity curve while building a capability for cutting the chain of infection.

These are our two major tasks," Netanyahu said, according to the meeting minutes.

Netanyahu also warned that their "situation will be very difficult," as cutting the chains of transmission while thousands of new cases are registered daily is no easy feat.

Israel initially appeared to have quelled the spread of the virus, which began in late March and April. After falling to a few dozen daily new cases in May, the number of reported infections began to exponentially increase in July, as has become the case in many nations.

Israel's official tally now stands at 73,231 infections, with 541 deaths and over 47,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel March April May July September Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

20 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 13th batch of mech ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Post marks launch of UAE’s Mars Mission ..

35 minutes ago

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

35 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

1 hour ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.