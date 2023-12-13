Open Menu

AlUla Moments Expands Sporting Legacy With Inaugural Tent Pegging World Championship, Horseback Archery WC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) AlUla Moments is set to make a new sporting milestone, as it welcomes the inaugural editions of the Tent Pegging World Championship in Traditional Sport Dress and the AlUla Horseback Archery World Cup. The events will take place on the same days, December 16 to 18, at the spectacular AlFursan Equestrian Village.

In collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, the International Tent Pegging Federation, the World Horseback Archery Federation, and the World Martial Arts Union, the prestigious events align with AlUla’s commitment to transforming into a hub for premiere sporting events and elevating its range of offering to visitors and locals.

Ziad Al-Suhaibani, the head of the sports executive program at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), expressed the significance of this event, saying: “The Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup not only add to AlUla's appeal as a global sports and entertainment destination but also highlight the distinctive fusion of Arabian tradition, indigenous expertise, and the natural splendor of our landscape. More than just tourist attractions, these events tap into the history of equestrianism in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, captivating new audiences and preserving beloved traditions for generations to come.”

Both Horseback Archery and Tent Pegging are ancient equestrian arts cultivated by diverse cultures across the globe, and this will be the first time AlUla will host competitions based on Furusiyya Arts, the Arabic term for equestrian martial exercise.

The Horseback Archery competition draws inspiration from traditional horseback hunting, where archers navigate a 99-metre course, shooting arrows at targets of varying distances. Meanwhile, Tent Pegging involves riders galloping along the 99-metre track, spear in hand, picking up targets from the ground with speed and precision. The reigning World Cup holders in Tent Pegging are the KSA Team.

In addition to dignitaries from GCC and neighbouring countries being in attendance, ten countries (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Russia, Germany, South Africa and Iraq) are set to participate in the Tent Pegging World Championship, while 11 countries (Saudi Arabia, USA, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Canada, Indonesia, Mongolia and Thailand) will take part in AlUla Horseback Archery World Cup.

Over three action-packed days, the tournament activities will unfold simultaneously, with results tallied for both team and individual performances. The events mark a significant expansion in the equestrian and sporting events Calendar in AlUla, aligning with the region's comprehensive regeneration as a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage. Other exciting equestrian events that take place as part of AlUla Moments’ calendar of events and festivals include Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo from January 17th to 20th, 2024, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in February 2024.

