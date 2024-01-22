Open Menu

AlUla Tour 2024 Unveils Cycling Race Stages

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The organizing committee of AlUla Tour 2024 for cycling has unveiled the five stages of the race, which covers 811.2 kilometers.

The race, which will take place from January 30 to February 3, provides an opportunity for outstanding cyclists to show their skills and abilities. The route will pass through the historical area of AlUla, which is rich in picturesque sites such as AlManshiya Train Station, Sharaan Nature Reserve, and the archaeological site of Hegra, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The five stages of AlUla Tour 2024, which is in its fourth edition, are:

Stage 1, on January 30, will start and finish at AlManshiya Train Station, covering a distance of 149.1 kilometers.

Stage 2, on January 31, will go from the Winter Park to Sharaan Nature Reserve, spanning a distance of 199.1 kilometers.

Stage 3, scheduled for February 1, will begin at AlUla International Airport and end at AlUla Camel Cup Track, covering a distance of 170.

6 kilometers.

Stage 4, set for February 2, will take the cyclists from Hegra to Maraya, covering a distance of 142.2 kilometers.

Stage 5, on February 3, will start at AlUla Old Town and finish at the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, spanning a distance of 150.2 kilometers.

The race will feature 18 world-class teams. They are: nine Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) WorldTeams: Astana Qazaqstan, Bahrain Victorious, BORA-Hansgrohe, Cofidis, Movistar, Team Jayco AlUla, dsm-firmenich PostNL, Soudal Quick-Step, and UAE Team Emirates; five UCI ProTeams: Euskaltel-Euskadi, Q36.5, TotalEnergies, Tudor, and Uno-X Mobility; and four others: Saudi team, JCL Team Ukyo, Roojai Online Insurance, and Terengganu Polygon.

AlUla Tour is organized by the Ministry of sports and the Royal Commission for AlUla, in coordination with the Saudi Cycling Federation and UCI. It is part of the Quality of Life program, and is considered one of the most important international sporting events hosted by the Kingdom.

