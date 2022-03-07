UrduPoint.com

Aluminium, Copper Prices Hit Record Highs On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 01:16 PM

Aluminium, copper prices hit record highs on Ukraine

Aluminium and copper prices struck record highs Monday on supply fears linked to Russia's invasion of Ukrain

London, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Aluminium and copper prices struck record highs Monday on supply fears linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Aluminium reached $4,026.50, the first time the lightweight metal had breached $4,000 per tonne. Copper's new record stood at $10,845 per tonne.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Shahroz Khan Judges the Singing Contest –Student ..

Shahroz Khan Judges the Singing Contest –Students of Islamabad Participate

3 minutes ago
 Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tariq passes away

Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tariq passes away

8 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over Rafiq Tarar's demise

Fawad grieved over Rafiq Tarar's demise

7 minutes ago
 Aluminium, copper prices hit records

Aluminium, copper prices hit records

7 minutes ago
 NHMP to ensure best upgradation work in beat offic ..

NHMP to ensure best upgradation work in beat offices, residential quarters: IG M ..

7 minutes ago
 Ijaz Shah grieved over demise of Rafiq Tarar

Ijaz Shah grieved over demise of Rafiq Tarar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>