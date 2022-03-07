Aluminium, copper prices hit record highs on Ukraine

Aluminium and copper prices struck record highs Monday on supply fears linked to Russia's invasion of Ukrain

London, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Aluminium and copper prices struck record highs Monday on supply fears linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Aluminium reached $4,026.50, the first time the lightweight metal had breached $4,000 per tonne. Copper's new record stood at $10,845 per tonne.