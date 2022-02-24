Aluminium Price Hits Record High On Ukraine Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 12:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Aluminium on Thursday hit a record-high price after key producer Russia launched a military attack on neighbouring Ukraine.
The industrial metal jumped as high as $3,382.50 per tonne, beating the previous peak of $3,380.15 reached in July 2008 during the global financial crisis.