Aluminium price hits record high on Ukraine attack

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Aluminium on Thursday hit a record-high price after key producer Russia launched a military attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

The industrial metal jumped as high as $3,382.50 per tonne, beating the previous peak of $3,380.15 reached in July 2008 during the global financial crisis.