UrduPoint.com

Aluminium Price Hits Record High On Ukraine Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Aluminium price hits record high on Ukraine attack

Aluminium on Thursday hit a record-high price after key producer Russia launched a military attack on neighbouring Ukraine

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Aluminium on Thursday hit a record-high price after key producer Russia launched a military attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

The industrial metal jumped as high as $3,382.50 per tonne, beating the previous peak of $3,380.15 reached in July 2008 during the global financial crisis.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Price July

Recent Stories

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to R ..

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to Russia

5 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

2 minutes ago
 Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Cou ..

Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Council Over Events in Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

2 minutes ago
 Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: border g ..

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: border guards

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Stock Exchange reopens, plunging almost 14% ..

Moscow Stock Exchange reopens, plunging almost 14%

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>