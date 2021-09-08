Aluminium prices hit 13-year high after Guinea coup

The price of aluminum surged to its highest level in 13 years on Wednesday, with concerns about the effect of the coup in Guinea -- a major producer of raw material bauxite -- on already limited supply

A tonne of aluminum, which is used predominantly in transport and building, reached $2,807.50 in Asian trade on the London metals market -- the highest since August 2008.