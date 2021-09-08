UrduPoint.com

Aluminium Prices Hit 13-year High After Guinea Coup

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

The price of aluminum surged to its highest level in 13 years on Wednesday, with concerns about the effect of the coup in Guinea -- a major producer of raw material bauxite -- on already limited supply

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of aluminum surged to its highest level in 13 years on Wednesday, with concerns about the effect of the coup in Guinea -- a major producer of raw material bauxite -- on already limited supply.

A tonne of aluminum, which is used predominantly in transport and building, reached $2,807.50 in Asian trade on the London metals market -- the highest since August 2008.

