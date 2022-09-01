UrduPoint.com

Aluminum Prices Drop Below $2.300 Per Tonne 1st Time Since April 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The price of aluminum dropped by 2.25% on Thursday, falling below $2.300 per tonne for the first time since April 21, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The price of aluminum dropped by 2.25% on Thursday, falling below $2.300 per tonne for the first time since April 21, 2021.

As of Thursday 13:36 GMT, the price for a tonne of aluminum to be shipped in three months has gone down by 2.3% to $2.305 on the London Metal Exchange.

Aluminum has become cheaper for a third trading session in a row.

For the last three trading days, the price has fallen by 7.44% in total.

Investors are watching statistical data on China, the world's top metal exporter. The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5 points in August from 50.4 points a month earlier, which is worse than experts had expected. A PMI reading of over 50.0 points signifies growth, while anything below that reflects contraction.

