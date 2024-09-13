Alvarez aims to stop knockout artist Berlanga in latest title defence

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez aims to turn the tables on knockout artist Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, saying he'll be looking for a knockout himself as he defends his three super middleweight world boxing titles in Las Vegas.

"It's easy to say you'll knock me out, but it's much more difficult to do it," said Alvarez, who puts his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization belts on the line against the top rated WBA contender in the 168-pound division.

Alvarez was stripped of his International Boxing Federation belt in July when he opted to take on Berlanga rather than IBF mandatory challenger William Scull.

"Saturday night is going to be very difficult for him, for sure. I've prepared for the knockout. I love the feeling of a knockout. I'm going to do my best to get it done."