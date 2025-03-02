Open Menu

Alvarez Takes Atletico Top With Narrow Bilbao Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Alvarez takes Atletico top with narrow Bilbao win

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Atletico Madrid scraped a nervy 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to move provisionally top of La Liga on Saturday.

After Real Madrid, third, lost 2-1 at Real Betis, Diego Simeone's side capitalised at the Metropolitano stadium thanks to Julian Alvarez's second-half strike.

The Basque side, fourth, hit the woodwork three times in the hunt for an equaliser but Atletico held on to move top.

Barcelona, second and trailing by two points, can reclaim pole position with a win against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"It's an incredibly important win, we knew it would not be easy," Alvarez told Movistar.

"We managed the game well, we had it under control, we knew how to bear their pressure and we take three very important points...

"We're in the fight for the title but we know there's a long way to go, a lot of very important games are coming close together, but with hard work and humility we'll achieve (our goals)."

Robin Le Normand headed over early on for Atletico, with Jan Oblak off his line quickly to make a superb save to deny Athletic's Inaki Williams at the other end.

Atletico coach Simeone's son Giuliano probed frequently down the right and was his team's most threatening player in the first half.

Dani Vivian blocked well from Samuel Lino's effort and cleared Alexander Sorloth's header off the line as the hosts pushed for the opener.

Ernesto Valverde's Athletic were quick on the counter and Williams lashed a shot into the side netting for the Basque side.

Atletico have often relied on their substitutes making huge impacts this season and so it proved again as they opened the scoring.

Simeone brought on Marcos Llorente and Alvarez just before the hour mark and the duo combined to open the scoring after 66 minutes.

Llorente delivered a fine low pass for the former Manchester City striker to run on to, and he finished with minimal fuss for his eighth league goal of the campaign.

Another substitute, Angel Correa, forced a smart save at his near post from Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon as Atletico tried to seal their win.

Athletic came millimetres away from an equaliser when Benat Prados headed against the post with Oblak beaten and Williams crashed the rebound off the underside of the crossbar and out.

The Ghana international hit the woodwork once again when his shot from the edge of the box struck Nahuel Molina and bounced back off the bar, with Athletic departing frustrated.

"I think we deserved a lot more, we had more chances than them, but it's not about who deserves what, it's about putting them away," Williams told Movistar.

"Today we had bad luck, we did everything possible to win... and it wasn't to be."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

31 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

9 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

11 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

11 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

11 hours ago
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

11 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

12 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

15 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

15 hours ago

More Stories From World