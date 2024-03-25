Alves Pays Bail And Can Leave Spanish Jail: Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves, convicted of rape in Spain, has paid his bail of one million Euros and can leave jail pending his appeal, a court said Monday.
One of the world's most decorated footballers, Alves, 40, was last month sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for raping a young woman in the VIP bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub in the early hours of December 31, 2022.
In a surprise move, a Barcelona court agreed last Wednesday to his request for provisional release while his appeal is heard on condition that he posted bail of a million euros ($1.08 million), hand over his Spanish and Brazilian passports, remain in the country and present himself to court "on a weekly basis".
It took him until Monday to present the funds, meaning he remained in jail while his entourage tried to raise the money.
"We hereby inform you that the deposit of Daniel Alves' bail has been registered in the accounts of the 21st section of the Barcelona Court," the court said in a statement.
tv crews gathered outside the Brians 2 prison, northwest of Barcelona, where Alves is being held to capture the moment of his release which is expected in the coming hours.
Alves had been in jail since he was arrested in January 2023 on the grounds that he was a flight risk. Brazil does not extradite citizens sentenced in other countries.
Public prosecutors and the victim's lawyer, Ester Garcia, have appealed the decision to grant Alves bail.
"This sends the message that there is justice for the rich, and even if there is a conviction if you pay bail there are no criminal consequences," Garcia told reporters last week.
"This is a very dangerous message for society," she added, saying her client was "very outraged, very despondent and very frustrated".
During the trial, the victim, who testified behind a screen to protect her identity, said Alves had violently forced her to have sex in a private bathroom of the nightclub despite begging him to let her go, causing her "anguish and terror", prosecutors said.
Alves' lawyers had argued the victim had been "glued" to the player while dancing at the nightclub, saying there was "sexual tension" between them.
But in its 61-page decision, the court said that did not mean "that she consented to anything that might have subsequently happened".
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian1 minute ago
-
Deadliest IS attacks in Europe2 minutes ago
-
Kremlin refuses to comment on IS links to Moscow attack31 minutes ago
-
EU probes Apple, Google, Meta under new digital law51 minutes ago
-
PLA participation in Pak Day parade displays unique bonds: China52 minutes ago
-
Senegal awaits presidential poll outcome as opposition takes lead1 hour ago
-
Five injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out2 hours ago
-
Several blasts heard in Kyiv: AFP3 hours ago
-
UN agency for Palestinians says barred from N.Gaza aid deliveries3 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard3 hours ago