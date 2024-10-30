Open Menu

Alzheimer's Patient 'relieved' At Quebec's Assisted Suicide Policy Shift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 10:11 AM

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Sandra Demontigny was afraid of being a prisoner in her own body: a 45-year-old diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, she worried about losing control of her life and burdening those she loves for years.

But the Quebec resident said she is now "relieved" after the Canadian province approved advanced requests for medical assistance in dying (MAID), its voluntary euthanasia program.

As of Wednesday, Quebec has expanded access to euthanasia for people with neurodegenerative diseases. They will now be able to fill out a form -- like a will -- in anticipation of the time when they can no longer consent to care.

"I feel like I finally have control over what's left of my life," said Demontigny, a mother and midwife who lives in Quebec City.

MAID has been offered to the terminally ill in Quebec since 2015, and is widely accepted in the French-speaking province.

By authorizing advance requests, Quebec joins a handful of countries where this is also legal -- the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Colombia.

"My condition is degenerating," Demontigny said.

"I would have been a prisoner of my body for years," added Demontigny, who remains shaken by her father's experience with Alzheimer's, an incurable disease.

Before dying at age 53, he "talked to himself in the mirror" thinking it was someone else, she said. He also walked "on all fours, banging his head on the wall," before falling to the floor in tears from exhaustion.

For her, it was inconceivable that she would experience such "atrocities" and make her loved ones suffer them. She has been campaigning for years for advance requests to be allowed.

