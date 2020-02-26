Amal Clooney hired by Maldives to get Rohingya Muslims justice from Myanmar

(@fidahassanain)

Amal Clooney has said that accountability of Myanmar over genocide of Rohingya is overdue for a long time.

MALE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) The world’s luxury tourist destination Maldives has hired the services of prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to get justice for Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

According to the details, Maldivian government announced that it would go to Bambia—a South African state to join it in legal fight against Myanmar’s 2017 military crackdown that forced over 750,000 Royingya Muslim to leave the country and go to Bangladesh.

International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Buddhist-majority Myanmar to take measures immediately to stop genocide of Rohingya Muslims last month. The main case against Myanmar military and government is still pending before the International Court of Justice.

Clooney is known human rights lawyer who previously won the case of former Maldives President Mohammad Nasheed and helped him get justice against his 13 years long jail which was declared “illegal”.

Nasheed and several others Maldives have been cleared of any wrongdoing after the fall of strongman President Abdulla Yameen in 2018. Currently, Nasheed is speaker in the national legislature. In a statement , Maldives government said that it would welcome the decision of the ICJ’s regarding directives to Myanmar government for taking measures to stop genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

" The genocide of Muslims is pending and I look forward to working on this important task of seeking judicial remedies for Rohingya survivors,” Amal was quoted as saying by the reporters.

Myanmar government killed thousands of Muslims including women and children and launched crackdown against them. Myanmar military committed rape of women and killed them, leaving them helpless. As a result of genocide, thousands of Muslims took refuge in Bangladesh and India but they many are still crying justice.