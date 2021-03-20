UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amalner City In India's Maharashtra Imposes 3-Day Lockdown Over Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:47 PM

Amalner City in India's Maharashtra Imposes 3-Day Lockdown Over Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The city of Amalner in the Indian state of Maharashtra has introduced a three-day lockdown due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The city of Amalner in the Indian state of Maharashtra has introduced a three-day lockdown due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing authorities.

All food markets, shopping centers, gyms, theaters, temples and educational institutions will be closed from Saturday until Monday, while pharmacies, hospitals, police and fire departments, as well as food delivery services, will continue to operate. Those who violate the lockdown regime face up to two years in prison.

Maharashtra leads the country's coronavirus case tally, with more than 178,000 patients currently receiving treatment. The state registered the all-time high daily increase of some 25,800 COVID-19 cases over the past day alone.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 11.5 million.

Related Topics

India Fire Police Brazil United States Market From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The so-called democracy has disappointed the natio ..

6 minutes ago

Conference on Afghan Peace in Istanbul to Reinforc ..

3 minutes ago

Hasan Ali is required another negative COVID-19 te ..

12 minutes ago

Six more died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtun ..

3 minutes ago

PM to directly take calls on Sunday: Faisal Javed

3 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan loves her new character of "Meenu"

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.