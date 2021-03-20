The city of Amalner in the Indian state of Maharashtra has introduced a three-day lockdown due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The city of Amalner in the Indian state of Maharashtra has introduced a three-day lockdown due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing authorities.

All food markets, shopping centers, gyms, theaters, temples and educational institutions will be closed from Saturday until Monday, while pharmacies, hospitals, police and fire departments, as well as food delivery services, will continue to operate. Those who violate the lockdown regime face up to two years in prison.

Maharashtra leads the country's coronavirus case tally, with more than 178,000 patients currently receiving treatment. The state registered the all-time high daily increase of some 25,800 COVID-19 cases over the past day alone.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 11.5 million.