AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off In Karachi, Focuses On Maritime Security And Blue Economy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Karachi (Zohaib Mansha - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 Fabruary, 2025) :
The inaugural session of the two-day AMAN Dialogue 2025 commenced at the Pakistan Naval academy in Karachi today, bringing together naval chiefs, maritime experts, and academics from around the world.

Organized as an adjunct to Exercise AMAN 2025, the event aims to foster international maritime cooperation and address emerging security challenges.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the opening session as the chief guest, while Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the importance of global collaboration in countering maritime threats.


Delivering the keynote address, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed commended the Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting regional security and economic development. He particularly lauded initiatives focused on the Blue Economy and the socio-economic uplift of coastal communities.


Under the theme “Secure Seas, Prosperous Future,” the dialogue features high-level discussions on key maritime issues, including security, cooperation, and technological advancements in the maritime domain.

Chiefs of navies and delegation heads are engaging in deliberations aimed at formulating strategies for a safer and more prosperous maritime future.
On the sidelines of the event, Admiral Naveed Ashraf held meetings with heads of navies and coast guards, discussing contemporary maritime challenges, mutual interests, and avenues for enhanced collaboration.


The AMAN Dialogue is set to conclude tomorrow, with experts expected to present actionable strategies to strengthen global maritime security and cooperation.

