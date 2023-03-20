Amanat Party Wins Majority in Lower House of Kazakh Parliament - Election Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Kazakhstan's largest party Amanat will retain the majority of seats in the parliament's lower house, known as Mazhilis, claiming 63 seats, based on the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections released by the Central Election Commission on Monday.

On Sunday, snap elections to the Mazhilis and local representative bodies took place in Kazakhstan. The Amanat party is currently leading with 53.9% of votes.