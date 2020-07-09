Amazon Agrees to Settle US Sanctions Charges Over Sales to Crimea, Iran - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Amazon agreed to pay a fine to settle alleged violations of multiple US-imposed sanctions regimes including selling goods to Russia's Crimea, Iran and Syria, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.

"Amazon.com... has agreed to pay $134,523 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of multiple OFAC sanctions programs," OFAC said in a statement. "Amazon provided goods and services to persons sanctioned by OFAC; to persons located in the sanctioned region or countries of Crimea, Iran, and Syria."

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, according to OFAC, also sold to individuals located in or employed by the foreign missions of sanctioned countries.

Violations came as a result of "deficiencies related to Amazon's sanctions screening processes," the release said.

Amazon also failed to timely report several hundred transactions conducted pursuant to a general license issued by OFAC that included a mandatory reporting requirement, OFAC added.

It explained that a modest penalty amount reflects a determination that Amazon's apparent violations were "non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed." The company also implemented "significant remedial measures" upon discovery, according to the statement.