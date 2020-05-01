Amazon Allows Employees to Work From Home Until October 2

(@FahadShabbir)

The online retail giant Amazon has allowed its employees, who are capable of effectively performing their duties from home, to continue working remotely until October 2 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on its blog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The online retail giant Amazon has allowed its employees, who are capable of effectively performing their duties from home, to continue working remotely until October 2 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on its blog.

"We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance. Amazon employees who work in a role that can be done effectively from home are welcome to do so until at least October 2," the company said.

According to the statement, the company also "investing significant funds" to ensure protection against coronavirus for those who continue working in offices, through physical distance measures, cleaning, checking the temperature of employees and providing medical masks and antiseptics.

The company, which has its headquarters in the US city of Seattle, employs almost 800,000 people. It operates offices in Canada, China, Brazil, Japan and European states.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 233,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.