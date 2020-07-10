Amazon Bans TikTok App, Requires Employees to Delete From Mobile Devices - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Amazon has banned company employees from having the TikTok social media application on mobile devices that have access to company emails, an email obtained by Sputnik revealed on Friday.

"Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email," the company email to employees said. "If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul[y] to retain mobile access to Amazon email."

The email said the use of the TikTok app from the Amazon laptop browser is allowed.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US administration was weighing a ban on access to the TikTok app over privacy concerns.

The Chinese government has called on the United States to stop using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies.

TiKTok is an application for creating and watching short videos, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. It was released in 2018 and is leading the short video application segment in China and gaining worldwide popularity.