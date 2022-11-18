Amazon CEO Confirms 2023 Staff Cuts in Number of Positions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US retail giant Amazon confirmed on Friday staff cuts in a number of positions, a process that will stretch into next year.

"Yesterday, we communicated the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

According to the CEO, the decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023, while there is no final information on the number of positions planned to be axed.

Earlier in the week, media reported that Amazon planned to cut 10,000 jobs, which is almost 3% of the company's corporate headcount of around 1.544 million employees. At the end of October, the company reported a decrease in quarterly profit of 9% in annual terms, to $2.9 billion.

Amazon is one of the world's largest online retailers. In addition to the United States, the company operates in Canada, China, Brazil, Japan and Europe.