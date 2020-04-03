UrduPoint.com
Amazon Chief Bezos Says Donating $100Mln To Food Charity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Amazon Chief Bezos Says Donating $100Mln to Food Charity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said on Thursday that he is donating $100 million to the food distribution charity Feeding America to strengthen the food response amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation's food banks and those who are you relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to Feeding America," Bezos wrote on Instagram.

Bezos said he expects Feeding America - the largest US non-profit focused on food security - to quickly distribute the funds across its national network of food banks and pantries, bringing food to "those countless families who need it."

