Amazon Email on TikTok Ban 'Sent in Error' - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Amazon's email earlier in the day requesting employees delete the social media application TikTok from their mobile devices was sent in error, a company spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"This morning's email to some of our employees was sent in error," the spokesperson said on Friday. "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

Earlier on Friday, several Amazon employees received an email from the company requesting they delete the TikTok app from their mobile devices by the end of the day due to security risks.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US administration was weighing a ban on access to the TikTok app over privacy concerns.

The Chinese government has called on the United States to stop using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies.

TiKTok is an application for creating and watching short videos, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. It was released in 2018 and is leading the short video application segment in China and gaining worldwide popularity.