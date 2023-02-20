Amazon Employees' Salaries to Be Reduced by 15-50% in 2023 Due to Falling Shares - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Employees of US technology company Amazon will be paid 15-50% less than expected due to a sharp drop in the company's stock price, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources

Amazon pays a significant part of its employees' annual salary in restricted stock units, and a prolonged drop in the company's stock price will lead to a drop in salaries, the report noted.

At the end of 2022, the value of Amazon shares collapsed by almost 50%. In January of this year, the shares rose in price by 23%, but in February, they continued to decline again and fell by almost 6%. According to the results of trading on Friday, the price of one Amazon share was $97.

2, while the company agreed on some employee pay packages under the assumption that the share price would be around $170, the sources said.

"I know that this is and feels like a really difficult time. We have a very uncertain economy, we just had to say goodbye to 18,000 of our teammates, the market is in a funky spot. The result is compensations are impacted. And that is difficult," Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy said at the meeting at the company's Seattle headquarters, as quoted by the newspaper.

The sources added that this year, Amazon would not issue more restricted stock for employees to meet salary targets.