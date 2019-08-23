Amazon fires: how celebrities are spreading disinformation

Many high-profile figures seeking to denounce the fires in the Amazon, from Madonna and Cristiano Ronaldo to Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmanuel Macron, have unwittingly ended up misleading millions on social media, either sharing photographs of the region that are years old or images taken in other parts of the world

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Many high-profile figures seeking to denounce the fires in the Amazon, from Madonna and Cristiano Ronaldo to Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmanuel Macron, have unwittingly ended up misleading millions on social media, either sharing photographs of the region that are years old or images taken in other parts of the world.

Official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year, the highest number for any year since 2013. Most were in the Amazon.

"Our house is on fire. Literally. The Amazon, the lung of our planet which produces 20 percent of our oxygen is burning," France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter, posting a photograph of a burning forest (1) accompanied by the hashtag #ActForTheAmazon.

"It is an international crisis. Members of the G7, let's talk in two days about this emergency," Macron said ahead of a planned summit this weekend in Biarritz.

But the photograph used by the French leader does not show this year's fires. A reverse image search showed that it was taken by the American photojournalist Loren McIntyre, known for his work for National Geographic.

Although the image search tool does not reveal when exactly the photograph was taken, McIntyre died in 2003, meaning the image is at least 16 years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio shared two pictures that proved to be inaccurate, the first (3) was the same one shared by Macron while the second (4) was shot in the Peruvian city of Puerto Maldonado in 2016.

Peru is not currently affected by the fires, though authorities are "on alert".

Actor and rapper Jaden Smith, son of superstar Will Smith, posted a dramatic image on Instagram that shows a vast forest on fire as huge columns of smoke rise from it. But the photo, which has garnered more than 1.5 million likes, dates back to 1989.

Argentine actress and singer Martina Stoessel also shared an old photo with a Twitter post saying, "How sad to see this...". That picture was shot by Getty Images photographer Mario Tama in 2014.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Brazil soccer captain Dani Alves also posted one of the most widely shared misleading images -- the picture taken by photographer McIntyre before 2003.

(7) https://perma.cc/S5UF-GTTB(8) https://perma.cc/F67M-TTZU